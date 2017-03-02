IKEA has designed a DIY flat-pack indoor garden

Per una volta….. facciamo pubblicità a questo magnifico progetto.

Space10, Ikea’s innovation lab, has designed a piece of living furniture that can feed quite a few people, from the looks of it.

Called the Growroom, it’s a flat-pack spherical garden that grows plants, veggies, and herbs.

“Standing tall as a spherical garden, it empowers people to grow their own food much more locally in a beautiful and sustainable way,” its designers write on Medium.

Though Space10 launched the Growroom in late 2016, the designers just made the plans open-source. You can download the instruction manual on Space10’s site.

Ulteriori informazioni: https://www.weforum.org ; http://www.designboom.com